The Gems of Nature 231 N Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling, IL 60090, USA

The Shop That 'Rocks' This store rocks. The Gems of Nature is not merely a jewelry shop, but also your destination for rocks, gems, aromatherapy, oils, loose leaf tea, carvings, collectibles, and even lectures on spirituality. Basically, if Harry Potter were in town and needed to stock up on all things magical, he'd come here. Stop in to shop, take a class, learn a new skill, or attend a lecture, as this store is a 'gem' in and of itself.