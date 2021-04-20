Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA

152 N Central Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012, USA
Website
| +1 213-625-4390
Little Tokyo's Contemporary Art Gem Los Angeles California United States
Mike Kelley at the Geffen Los Angeles California United States
Little Tokyo's Contemporary Art Gem Los Angeles California United States
Mike Kelley at the Geffen Los Angeles California United States

More info

Sat, Sun 11am - 5pm
Mon, Wed, Fri 11am - 6pm
Thur 11am - 8pm

Little Tokyo's Contemporary Art Gem

Once a police car warehouse, the Little Tokyo branch of L.A.'s MOCA is open Thursday through Monday. Come on a Thursday, when admission is free from 5 p.m. till 8 p.m. 
By Afar Magazine

More Recommendations

Angeline Woo
almost 7 years ago

Mike Kelley at the Geffen

Until 07/28/2014. You can spend days here. Maybe you should. Free Thursdays from 5-8pm. Check out the Little Tokyo plaza before/after your visit. And eat dinner at the lovely Bestia if you've got wads of cash to burn. Little monies > Wurstkuche.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points