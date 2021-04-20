The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA 152 N Central Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012, USA

Photo by Kent Wang More info Sat, Sun 11am - 5pm Mon, Wed, Fri 11am - 6pm Thur 11am - 8pm

Little Tokyo's Contemporary Art Gem Once a police car warehouse, the Little Tokyo branch of L.A.'s MOCA is open Thursday through Monday. Come on a Thursday, when admission is free from 5 p.m. till 8 p.m.