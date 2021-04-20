The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA
152 N Central Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012, USA
| +1 213-625-4390
Sat, Sun 11am - 5pm
Mon, Wed, Fri 11am - 6pm
Thur 11am - 8pm
Little Tokyo's Contemporary Art GemOnce a police car warehouse, the Little Tokyo branch of L.A.'s MOCA is open Thursday through Monday. Come on a Thursday, when admission is free from 5 p.m. till 8 p.m.
almost 7 years ago
Mike Kelley at the Geffen
Until 07/28/2014. You can spend days here. Maybe you should. Free Thursdays from 5-8pm. Check out the Little Tokyo plaza before/after your visit. And eat dinner at the lovely Bestia if you've got wads of cash to burn. Little monies > Wurstkuche.