Sunbathing in the Financial District

What's a restless explorer with a 9-5 job in San Francisco 's Financial District to do? Make use of the lunch hour with minor acts of trespass, naturally. From the top of any FiDi office or apartment building are stunning views of the Embarcadero, and more often than not, blazing patches of sun. An elevator ride to the top of The Gateway affords space, air, deck chairs for r&r and some of the best views this side of the city. Just don't get caught.