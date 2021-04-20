The Gates Hotel 3824 N Roosevelt Blvd, Key West, FL 33040, USA

The Gates Hotel With a large grass lawn set for farm-table dinners and celebrations, The Gates is a different kind of Key West resort that owes more to Brooklyn than Margaritaville. In keeping with the hipster vibe, the hotel’s only restaurant is the Blind Pig food truck, which is permanently parked outside near the pool and serves breakfast goodies, tacos, and sandwiches from morning until late, and (for reasons unknown) the last line of The Great Gatsby, done in a shticky nautical pastiche, hangs over the counter at the open-air Rum Row pool bar. Shiplap walls and headboards in the rooms are the definition of millennial chic—and Instagram gold—as are the wooden docks for tablets and smartphones.