The Gates Hotel
3824 N Roosevelt Blvd, Key West, FL 33040, USA
| +1 305-320-0930
Photo courtesy of The Gates Hotel
The Gates HotelWith a large grass lawn set for farm-table dinners and celebrations, The Gates is a different kind of Key West resort that owes more to Brooklyn than Margaritaville. In keeping with the hipster vibe, the hotel’s only restaurant is the Blind Pig food truck, which is permanently parked outside near the pool and serves breakfast goodies, tacos, and sandwiches from morning until late, and (for reasons unknown) the last line of The Great Gatsby, done in a shticky nautical pastiche, hangs over the counter at the open-air Rum Row pool bar. Shiplap walls and headboards in the rooms are the definition of millennial chic—and Instagram gold—as are the wooden docks for tablets and smartphones.
More Recommendations
AFAR Staff
over 6 years ago
A Zesty New Hotel for Key West
Long associated with spring break excess and the literary world (Hemingway lived and wrote here for years), Key West is undergoing a sort of hipster sanding down: New cocktail lounges, third-wave coffee bars, and boutique hotels—including the new 100-room Gates Hotel (slated to open in early 2015)—are adding a little polish to the notoriously eccentric island.
The hotel is a midcentury-esque sprawl located just steps from the Gulf of Mexico. Cuba was the primary inspiration, a theme that plays out everywhere from the room décor (think whitewashed walls, weathered leather, and pops of aquamarine and burnt orange) to the weekly Cuban pig roasts. There’s even a cigar garden, where you can smoke a stogie or learn to roll your own in a class with the Rodriguez Cigar Factory.
Though family-friendly, The Gates isn’t the place for those hungry for silence. The hotel’s social scene revolves around Rum Row, the bar and lounge circling the L-shaped pool. Days bring shaded cabanas and tapas-style lunches (say, ceviche and shrimp skewers), while most nights bring DJs and a perma-flow of rum sourced from nearby Key West Rum Distillery.
And, while it may be a small luxury, the hotel-wide free WiFi is as refreshing as the gulf breeze that ruffles the poolside palms.
The hotel is a midcentury-esque sprawl located just steps from the Gulf of Mexico. Cuba was the primary inspiration, a theme that plays out everywhere from the room décor (think whitewashed walls, weathered leather, and pops of aquamarine and burnt orange) to the weekly Cuban pig roasts. There’s even a cigar garden, where you can smoke a stogie or learn to roll your own in a class with the Rodriguez Cigar Factory.
Though family-friendly, The Gates isn’t the place for those hungry for silence. The hotel’s social scene revolves around Rum Row, the bar and lounge circling the L-shaped pool. Days bring shaded cabanas and tapas-style lunches (say, ceviche and shrimp skewers), while most nights bring DJs and a perma-flow of rum sourced from nearby Key West Rum Distillery.
And, while it may be a small luxury, the hotel-wide free WiFi is as refreshing as the gulf breeze that ruffles the poolside palms.