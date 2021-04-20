The Gallivan Center 239 Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111, USA

Skate Salt Lake Skating may not be as wildly popular as skiing or snowboarding in Utah, though SLC is outfitted with a few fantastic indoor and outdoor skating rinks. The Gallivan Center is home to a newly renovated outdoor rink (open seven days a week during the winter), and features rental and skate sharpening facilities and concession stands; zipping around the ice late in the evening as the city lights shine bright is a romantic way to beat the chills. The Acord Ice Centre is the official training rink for the Utah Grizzlies and features an Olympic-sized ice surface that is frequently opened to the public for free skating (check the web; times vary).