Skate Salt Lake
Skating may not be as wildly popular as skiing or snowboarding in Utah, though SLC is outfitted with a few fantastic indoor and outdoor skating rinks. The Gallivan Center is home to a newly renovated outdoor rink (open seven days a week during the winter), and features rental and skate sharpening facilities and concession stands; zipping around the ice late in the evening as the city lights shine bright is a romantic way to beat the chills. The Acord Ice Centre is the official training rink for the Utah Grizzlies and features an Olympic-sized ice surface that is frequently opened to the public for free skating (check the web; times vary).