Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Gallivan Center

239 Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111, USA
Website
Skate Salt Lake Salt Lake City Utah United States

Skate Salt Lake

Skating may not be as wildly popular as skiing or snowboarding in Utah, though SLC is outfitted with a few fantastic indoor and outdoor skating rinks. The Gallivan Center is home to a newly renovated outdoor rink (open seven days a week during the winter), and features rental and skate sharpening facilities and concession stands; zipping around the ice late in the evening as the city lights shine bright is a romantic way to beat the chills. The Acord Ice Centre is the official training rink for the Utah Grizzlies and features an Olympic-sized ice surface that is frequently opened to the public for free skating (check the web; times vary).
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points