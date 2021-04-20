Where are you going?
The Friends of The Frelinghuysen Arboretum

353 E Hanover Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
Website
| +1 973-326-7603
Fall & Winter Fun at the Frelinghuysen Arboretum Morristown New Jersey United States

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 4:30pm

Morristown's Frelinghuysen Arboretum is one of the town's top attractions, and the change of seasons does little to diminish visitors' interest in and enthusiasm for this horticultural haven.

Each week features a calendar full of events. There are ikebana workshops and "spade to spatula" growing and cooking lectures for adults; for kids, the Arboretum hosts themed scavenger hunts and craft activities such as making scarecrows. One of the Arboretum's top winter attractions is the Gingerbread Wonderland exhibit. Kids can also take a gingerbread "tips and techniques" class to learn how they can build their own sweet structures.

Photo: di_the_huntress/Flickr
By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert

