The Fridge Ltd

13, Tudor Arcade, Dorchester DT1 1BN, UK
Website
| +44 1305 269088
The Fridge- A Shop with a Warm Welcome Dorchester United Kingdom

More info

Mon - Thur 7:30am - 3pm
Fri, Sat 7:30am - 5pm

The Fridge- A Shop with a Warm Welcome

Tucked away in a precinct in Dorchester is a real treasure. The Fridge is a great deli with all the ingredients that you might need for a picnic out in the Dorset countryside. Forget the supermarkets- this is where local specialties from Isle of Wight tomatoes to Dorset cheeses and cakes baked a few miles away can be found. There are jars of olives and preserves, biscuits and much more. This is a wonderful place to find some delicious food to take out and enjoy, and to also source gifts for friends. The more you look in this shop the more you see...... and these guys also make up hampers.
By Rachael Rowe , AFAR Local Expert

