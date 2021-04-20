Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Fresh Palate

109 N 2nd Ave, Alpena, MI 49707, USA
Website
| +1 989-358-1400
Eat Healthy & Locally at Alpena's The Fresh Palate Alpena Michigan United States

More info

Mon - Sat 11am - 11pm

Eat Healthy & Locally at Alpena's The Fresh Palate

After spending time in Hawaii and going to culinary school, Alpena native Eric and his wife Stacie returned back home to their home town to open The Fresh Palate, giving Alpena residents an unbelievable selection of fresh, healthy foods. This place is bustling, and it's no wonder why, with menu items like the Bliss Burrito: made with local wild mushrooms, rolled with red potatoes, feta, roasted red peppers, bacon, tomatoes spinach and an herbed house dressing. Food is made from scratch with quality ingredients, and the difference is obvious. My only problem with The Fresh Palate is that it's not in my own hometown-- yet.
By Ashley Castle Pittman , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points