Eat Healthy & Locally at Alpena's The Fresh Palate
After spending time in Hawaii and going to culinary school, Alpena native Eric and his wife Stacie returned back home to their home town to open The Fresh Palate, giving Alpena residents an unbelievable selection of fresh, healthy foods. This place is bustling, and it's no wonder why, with menu items like the Bliss Burrito: made with local wild mushrooms, rolled with red potatoes, feta, roasted red peppers, bacon, tomatoes spinach and an herbed house dressing. Food is made from scratch with quality ingredients, and the difference is obvious. My only problem with The Fresh Palate is that it's not in my own hometown-- yet.