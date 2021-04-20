The French Window
8 Finance St, Central, Hong Kong
+852 2393 3812
Photo courtesy of The French Window
Sun - Sat 12pm - 3pm, 6pm - 11pm
French Bistro FareTreat yourself (and a friend or two) to lunch in Paris. At least, this is what it will feel like when you dine at French Window brasserie at the IFC. With sleek decor and a spacious layout, with floor-to-ceiling French windows and chic bar to boot, we may as well have jetted to Paris for your lunch date.
Our Moules Marinières with homemade French fries were delicious and the portion generous; we used the last of our fries to soak up the white wine sauce. The rustic duck confit was a hit with the table, too.
Next time we'll aim to take advantage of the bar, which has a ever-changing wine list. The panoramic views of Victoria Harbour at night will be sure to remind us that, oh, we are in Hong Kong afterall...