Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The French Window

8 Finance St, Central, Hong Kong
+852 2393 3812
French Bistro Fare Hong Kong Hong Kong

More info

Sun - Sat 12pm - 3pm, 6pm - 11pm

French Bistro Fare

Treat yourself (and a friend or two) to lunch in Paris. At least, this is what it will feel like when you dine at French Window brasserie at the IFC. With sleek decor and a spacious layout, with floor-to-ceiling French windows and chic bar to boot, we may as well have jetted to Paris for your lunch date.

Our Moules Marinières with homemade French fries were delicious and the portion generous; we used the last of our fries to soak up the white wine sauce. The rustic duck confit was a hit with the table, too.

Next time we'll aim to take advantage of the bar, which has a ever-changing wine list. The panoramic views of Victoria Harbour at night will be sure to remind us that, oh, we are in Hong Kong afterall...

By Emily Chu , AFAR Local Expert
Original mo hong kong.jpg?1474839574?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points