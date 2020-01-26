The French Laundry

Amusez la Bouche at French Laundry
This is a once in a lifetime kind of dining experience. And I do mean, “experience”. The multi-course meal (9, I think), takes several hours to get through, and while you will relish every bite, I found myself calculating the price of every chew. Yes, the food is all that it is purported to be: genuine, elegant, beautiful, exciting, and intriguing, and served with precision. {The pictures on their website beautifully represent the simple elegance of the dishes, with no one ingredient repeated throughout). It’s funny, then, that what I remember most about my meal were the non-alcoholic drinks my neighbors were served with each of their courses- concoctions (I know of no better word), made to enhance each course; they were incredible. If you have the time, the patience and the money (I am not exaggerating when I forewarn that an evening here will put you back close to $750 for 2) to get a reservation 6 months out, then go early- sit in the garden and sip on something cool and lovely, or take a stroll through their vegetable garden across the street first. Take in every corner and piece of artwork in this rather dim, old laundry building. And savor every bite, because it may be the only time you get to! {Jacket and tie required- no jeans, shorts, tennis shoes or t-shirts}.