The Fremont Rocket 3420 Evanston Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103, USA

A Rocket in the Center of the Universe The Fremont neighborhood is full of quirk, which seems only right, since the locals consider it to be the Center of the Universe. Attached to the top corner of a gift shop, the rocket was fashioned into its current shape out of Fairchild C-119 parts rescued from a Belltown surplus store by the Fremont Business Association.