Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Frangipani Tree

The Frangipani Tree, 812, Matara Road,, Unawatuna 80600, Sri Lanka
Website
| +94 77 040 4040
The Frangipani Tree, Thalpe, Southern Province, Sri Lanka. Unawatuna Sri Lanka

More info

The Frangipani Tree, Thalpe, Southern Province, Sri Lanka.

There I was, stuck between a rock and a hard place. I wanted to swim in the ocean, to cleanse myself of my misgivings in the salty sea, but I also wanted to lounge in the infinity pool, sip a fruity cocktail (without being judged), and swim a few laps without fear of being drowned by an octopus. One of the great conundrums of our time.

I decided that I would get crazy and do both. In the ocean I was pounded against the rocks by the angry surf (I may have misjudged its power), but I did manage to have my carcass hauled out of the water by the legendary stick fishermen of the Southern Coast, so I consider it a win.

I spent the rest of the day relaxing by the pool at the Frangipani Tree, one of the most remarkable hotels I have ever visited. The pool and the setting on the southern coast alone make it a place worth checking out - the immaculate, open concept villas, outdoor infinity showers, and brilliant seafood restaurant push it into a whole other category altogether.

3-day packages during the high season begin at $750, but can be combined with a night or two at The Fort Printers, the Frangipani Tree's sister hotel in nearby Galle.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30