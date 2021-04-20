The Frangipani Restaurant & Bar
The Frangipani’s waterfront location—on Port Elizabeth’s Belmont Walkway—serves it well. Boaters appear at sundown to salute the day with a drink and welcome the night with tasty Caribbean cuisine. Here, the gourmet West Indian dishes feature fresh fruit and vegetables from St. Vincent as well as fish and conch from the waters off the Grenadines. All are perfect for pairing with the extensive selection of imported wines while enjoying views of beautiful Admiralty Bay. Just make sure to save room for the famous lime pie, made from a recipe that’s been closely guarded for over 35 years. For an extra special experience, come on Monday night for the local string band, or Thursday for the “Jump Up” event, which brings a steel band and a full Caribbean buffet of striploin, grilled fish, seafood salad, freshly baked bread, and more.