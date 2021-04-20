Where are you going?
Foundry

7, Parktown Quarter, 3rd Ave, Parktown North, Johannesburg, 2194, South Africa
| +27 11 447 5828
Foundry Johannesburg South Africa

Sun 11am - 4pm
Mon - Sat 11am - 11pm

Foundry

At Foundry, guests can throw back craft beers with quirky names like the Naked Mexican, Franky Four Fingers, Van Hunks, and Jack Black. Housed in a great part of Johannesburg called Parktown North, the gastropub is a favorite of locals in the know, meaning that if you want to come on a Friday, you’d best make a reservation by Wednesday morning. In addition to beer, there’s a wide range of food, from mussels, barbecue ribs, and spit-roasted chicken to burgers, mushroom ravioli, and wood-fired pizzas. Add to that a warm, lively ambience and you have the makings of a great night out with friends.
By Justin Lee , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Justin Lee
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Gastronimical Delights at the Foundry

The Foundry is a gastro pub and as such the venue prides itself on not only a good choice of drinks, but also great quality food. While a touch on the pricier side, I'm more than willing to pay a bit more for great food in a fantastic venue! The pizza I had was deliciously thin crusted, and topped with rocket and steak. YUM! Be sure to pair your meal with one of the many craft drinks on offer. I had a Kopperberg Strawberry cider, which reminded me of strawberries and cream.... divine! Be sure to book well in advance if you're planning on having dinner at the venue on the weekends as it does get quite full, but if you're just going for drinks, squeeze yourself in at the cosy bar and order a draught.
Justin Lee
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

The Tasty Three Little Pigs

The Foundry doesn't seem to disappoint on any level. Their food selection goes great with the vast array of craft beer on hand. In this case the Three Little Pigs platter (Grilled sausages with mustards, pickles, sauerkraut, and bread pretzel), paired very well with a Pale Ale from the Butcher Block brewery.
Justin Lee
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Decadent Desserts at The Foundry

The Foundry just gets better once you hit the dessert section of the menu. I had the Sticky Date Pudding with Whipped Cream, Smashed Berries and a side dose of Butterscotch (served in a vile of course) My friend had the Coffee & Kahlua Brulee with Pistachio Brittle & Chocolate Biscotti. Both desserts were simply divine and we both felt we were on some other plane of existence with those desserts under our belts. I'm looking foward to getting back there to try out the other items on the menu!
