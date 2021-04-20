Gastronimical Delights at the Foundry

The Foundry is a gastro pub and as such the venue prides itself on not only a good choice of drinks, but also great quality food. While a touch on the pricier side, I'm more than willing to pay a bit more for great food in a fantastic venue! The pizza I had was deliciously thin crusted, and topped with rocket and steak. YUM! Be sure to pair your meal with one of the many craft drinks on offer. I had a Kopperberg Strawberry cider, which reminded me of strawberries and cream.... divine! Be sure to book well in advance if you're planning on having dinner at the venue on the weekends as it does get quite full, but if you're just going for drinks, squeeze yourself in at the cosy bar and order a draught.