The Forks Market
Forks Market Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3C, Canada
Dining and Shopping at The Forks MarketThe Forks area of Winnipeg gets its name from the union of two rivers, the Red River and the Assiniboine, and for 6,000 years has been a meeting place among people- first, among early Aboriginal peoples, followed by European fur traders. So it’s no wonder that it now serves as a hot spot for modern day culture, with so many options for dining, shopping and art. The Forks serves as the most visited tourist destination in Winnipeg.
The Forks Market is one of the biggest meeting spots in this area, and the building was built from two adjacent stables that were erected in the early 1900’s. It is filled with local foods and restaurants like Baba’s Tall Grass Pantry, that serves traditional Ukrainian food, as well as shops that contain a plethora of local Canadian art and merchandise. The Forks Market is a quieter spot on weekdays, but is bustling on weekends, with live music and entertainment.
