The Forest at Toadhall Farm 96 Hilton Rd, Linbro Park AH, Sandton, 2090, South Africa

Concert in the Forest Every year, my friend gathers all his friends for a little bit of a braai (barbeque) and game of cricket.



This year he decided to change things up a little and have a concert in the forest on his farm!



The inaugural event had some big indie talent, such as Matthew Mole who debuted on the iTunes store at the number 1 position.



Plans are underway to have the concerts every quarter