the food I ate

Bab Bhar, Tunis, Tunisia
the two weeks my friend and I spent touring Tunisia after the Jasmine Revolution brought us many wonderful experiences but right up near the top of the list would be the incredible food we had throughout Tunisia. Wonderful salads, soups, appetizers, main courses and desserts. It seems you can't get a bad meal there - we especially liked the brik (a stuffed pastry that is fried and served up hot and tasty) and the date based desserts. we certainly never went hungry!
By Victoria Sterling

Azo.tor
about 5 years ago

