Pier 39, 2 Beach St, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
| +1 415-705-5500

Sun - Sat 10am - 10pm

San Francisco's newest attraction is part theme park attraction part virtual reality theater. The Flyer takes visitors on a breathtaking VR aerial journey over the city's iconic landmarks, including the Golden Gate Bridge, Cout Tower, and the downtown skyline. Located right at the entrance to Pier 39, near the Hard Rock Cafe and the Aquarium by the Bay, the awe-inspiring 3D-movie adventure combines motion seats, computer-generated imagery, and in-theater special effects to create an unforgettable and thrilling experience for all ages.
By Kimberley Lovato , AFAR Local Expert

