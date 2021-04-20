The First Roma Dolce
Via del Corso, 63, 00187 Roma RM, Italy
| +39 06 4561 7070
Photo courtesy of The First Roma Dolce
The First Roma DolceWhy we love it: A lavish boutique hotel that delivers big on la dolce vita
The Highlights:
- A prime location on Via del Corso, near the Spanish Steps
- Personalized touches like welcome pastries and libraries in each room
- An on-site restaurant themed around sweets
The Review:
Just 23 rooms are available to book at this boutique hotel, which opened in Rome’s culturally rich Historical Center this April, just footsteps from its sister property, The First Roma Arte. Originally designed by Italian architect and urban planner Giuseppe Valadier, the 19th-century building marries the comforts of a private home with the energy of surrounding Via del Corso, known as one of the city’s most charming streets. Several rooms boast a view of the action, while others overlook a serene interior courtyard, but all come with an array of comforts, including headboard libraries, bathrooms clad in Italian Saint Laurent marble, and Acqua di Parma toiletries. Suites even include Technogym equipment upon request.
That latter amenity can come in handy here, where “dessert first” is the unspoken motto. Find it in the property name, of course, but also in homemade pastries upon arrival, a full English afternoon tea with an Italian focus, and the menu at VELO, the hotel’s patisserie-themed restaurant. Should you not be one for sweets, the eatery also offers authentic Italian dishes like caprese salad, spaghetti Amatriciana, and beef filet with vegetables.