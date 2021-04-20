The Fine Art Society
Michelin House, Chelsea, London SW3 6RD, UK
| +44 20 7629 5116
Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm
London's Oldest Art DealerAlthough the Fine Art Society is London's oldest dealership, having been established in 1876, it is relatively unknown outside of the commercial world. Since its inception, this five-storey New Bond Street townhouse and gallery has always championed and worked directly with living artists.
FAS gave the Camden Town Group their first art show and worked closely with Whistler, Nash, the Pre-Raphaelites, and many contemporary art icons. The building is a veritable treasure trove of photography, paintings, prints, and drawings.
We can arrange for you to attend an exclusive evening talk led by the Head of Contemporary and director of the Fine Art Society where she'll discuss the contemporary collection and any current exhibitions.