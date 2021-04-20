Where are you going?
The Fine Art Society

Michelin House, Chelsea, London SW3 6RD, UK
London's Oldest Art Dealer

Although the Fine Art Society is London's oldest dealership, having been established in 1876, it is relatively unknown outside of the commercial world. Since its inception, this five-storey New Bond Street townhouse and gallery has always championed and worked directly with living artists.

FAS gave the Camden Town Group their first art show and worked closely with Whistler, Nash, the Pre-Raphaelites, and many contemporary art icons. The building is a veritable treasure trove of photography, paintings, prints, and drawings.

We can arrange for you to attend an exclusive evening talk led by the Head of Contemporary and director of the Fine Art Society where she'll discuss the contemporary collection and any current exhibitions.

By Lauren Maggard , AFAR Travel Advisor

