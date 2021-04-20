Where are you going?
The Filling Station

201 North Glassell Street
Website
| +1 714-289-9714
Al Fresco Dining in Old Towne Orange Orange California United States

More info

Sun, Wed, Thur 6:30am - 8:30pm
Mon, Tue 6:30am - 3pm
Fri, Sat 6:30am - 9:30pm

Bringing new life to an old gas station in Old Towne Orange (just north of the Orange Circle) is The Filling Station restaurant. It is a popular spot for locals especially on sunny weekends. Large umbrellas and vine-covered pergolas provide ample shade. Roses, geraniums and a myriad of other flowers brighten every nook and cranny.

The food is excellent. I've had pancakes in the past, but had the huevos rancheros on our latest visit which were very good. The pace is unhurried. The air is filled with the sounds of happy chatter. Service is very attentive.

Oh, and even if you are there just for breakfast...try the caramel apple pie...it is absolutely scrumptious. Think of it as your serving of fruit to start the day!
By Annette Baesel , AFAR Local Expert

