The Fearrington House Inn
2000 Fearrington Village Center, 230 Market Street, Pittsboro, NC 27312, USA
| +1 919-542-2121
Best Inn In North CarolinaThe Fearrington House Inn is one of three Relais and Chateaux properties in North Carolina. There are only 34 rooms, but two restaurants, a deli coffee shop, stores, and a book store. A former working farm, the property is also home to Belted Galloway cows and rare fainting goats. Of course, the gardens are terrific. If you have a choice of rooms ask to face the courtyard.
Reserve rooms well in advance because this inn can fill up fast for weddings. That's why we were here. The reception was held in the barn, but what a barn! Nice to be able to walk 30 yards to everything. Chapel Hill is just 20 minutes up the road.
Afternoon Tea - An Exquisite Tradition
Born in India and raised in the U.S., we held to many Indian traditions. Tea time is one for which I'm always grateful. High quality loose black tea, sweet and savory bites, and the company and conversation of family made it a perfect time of day, every day.
Fearrington House Inn and Restaurant offers afternoon tea in the room rate, a huge bonus for an affordable luxe stay in this English-inspired village setting.
Scones (with real clotted cream, housemade jam, and lemon curd), and assorted pastries and sandwiches are enough to refresh you upon check-in and before a grand dinner experience.
Take the time in between your next sumptuous meal and walk among the flowers, barn, and distinctive shops. Or indulge further with a spa treatment.
