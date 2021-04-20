The Fearrington House Inn 2000 Fearrington Village Center, 230 Market Street, Pittsboro, NC 27312, USA

Best Inn In North Carolina The Fearrington House Inn is one of three Relais and Chateaux properties in North Carolina. There are only 34 rooms, but two restaurants, a deli coffee shop, stores, and a book store. A former working farm, the property is also home to Belted Galloway cows and rare fainting goats. Of course, the gardens are terrific. If you have a choice of rooms ask to face the courtyard.



Reserve rooms well in advance because this inn can fill up fast for weddings. That's why we were here. The reception was held in the barn, but what a barn! Nice to be able to walk 30 yards to everything. Chapel Hill is just 20 minutes up the road.