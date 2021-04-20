The Farm Restaurant
699 Port Crescent Rd, Port Austin, MI 48467, USA
| +1 989-874-5700
Fri, Sat 5pm - 10pm
The Farm RestaurantThis converted farmhouse has the best food in a radius of 40 miles. Loved by locals and tourists the menu made me feel I was in a city, but the view was rural.
If it's summer, make a reservation. We sat in the bar with its knotty pine walls and large windows.
Pamela Mary Gabriel-Roth has been the Chef/Owner since 1994. We asked her what she recommended from an wonderfully extensive menu.