The Farm Restaurant

699 Port Crescent Rd, Port Austin, MI 48467, USA
Website
| +1 989-874-5700
The Farm Restaurant Port Austin Michigan United States

More info

Fri, Sat 5pm - 10pm

The Farm Restaurant

This converted farmhouse has the best food in a radius of 40 miles. Loved by locals and tourists the menu made me feel I was in a city, but the view was rural.
If it's summer, make a reservation. We sat in the bar with its knotty pine walls and large windows.
Pamela Mary Gabriel-Roth has been the Chef/Owner since 1994. We asked her what she recommended from an wonderfully extensive menu.
By Jack MacDonough , AFAR Local Expert

