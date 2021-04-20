Where are you going?
The Farm

30, Km, Ajmer Road, Ajmer Road, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302012, India
Website
| +91 141 235 8770
Situated on the outskirts of Jaipur, The Farm is a self-described “eclectic art hotel.” The boutique property is set on sprawling grounds, which it shares with some 70 species of birds as well as four resident rescue dogs. Each of the five rooms and two suites has its own design scheme, with décor ranging from brightly colored throw pillows to intricate wall decals and even an old motorbike. Meals are served family-style and include ingredients sourced from the on-site organic garden. There’s also a swimming pool, game room with a pool table, and library, though many guests come here just to work, as The Farm offers artist retreats by request.
By Margot Bigg , AFAR Contributor

