Rustic, Farm-style Dining in the Desert

The Farm is at once a relaxed, down-to-earth night out, and a surreal dining experience. Adding to the allure of the place are the botanical gardens, waterways and lakes that surround the dining areas, giving you a sense of connection to nature—a theme of the cuisine as well. The atmosphere reminds me of the sensibilities of Napa Valley , but set in the heart of the desert.