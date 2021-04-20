The Farm at Cape Kidnappers
446 Clifton Road, Te Awanga 4180, New Zealand
| +64 6-875 1900
They're Not Just Furry Green FruitsMost New Zealanders have never seen a kiwi in the wild. Guests at The Farm at Cape Kidnapper's can radio track, locate and actually hold one of the rare and endangered birds on the Farm's private nature preserve.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
A Birder's Delight
The Black Reef Gannet Colony at Cape Kidnappers is the world's largest collection of these beautiful seabirds.
almost 7 years ago
Pimp My Ride!
The best (and most fun) way to see this 6,000 acre property is on an ATV