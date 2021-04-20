Where are you going?
The Farm at Cape Kidnappers

446 Clifton Road, Te Awanga 4180, New Zealand
Website
| +64 6-875 1900
They're Not Just Furry Green Fruits

Most New Zealanders have never seen a kiwi in the wild. Guests at The Farm at Cape Kidnapper's can radio track, locate and actually hold one of the rare and endangered birds on the Farm's private nature preserve.
By Jonathan Soroff

A Birder's Delight

The Black Reef Gannet Colony at Cape Kidnappers is the world's largest collection of these beautiful seabirds.
Pimp My Ride!

The best (and most fun) way to see this 6,000 acre property is on an ATV

