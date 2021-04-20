The Falcon 1348 Rte 9W, Marlboro, NY 12542, USA

World-Class Jazz In A Hudson Valley Hamlet Growing up I never would have thought that my small hometown of Marlboro would one day be a "rural Mecca" for jazz, rock, and contemporary musicians. The building that I knew as a cabinet factory, today is home to The Falcon - a venue for "living artists".



At The Falcon, world-class musicians perform surrounded by artwork from local artists. The owners describe the venue as "a place to celebrate music, to pay homage to the music and the great musicians that make it." The Falcon's philosophy is that its doors are open to everyone, and instead of charging a cover charge, you donate what you can to support the musicians.



The building was once a button factory that was powered by the nearby Marlboro Falls. Throughout its history it also served as a roller skating rink, community center, and a cabinet factory. Today it holds the live performance venue on its main floor, gallery spaces, a bar room, and a kitchen facility that serves dinner and brunch on Sundays.