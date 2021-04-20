Where are you going?
The Exchequer

3-5 Exchequer St, Dublin 2, Co. Dublin, Ireland
Website
| +353 1 670 6787
Gastropub goodness at The Exchequer Dublin Ireland

More info

Sun 12pm - 11pm
Mon - Wed 12pm - 11:30pm
Thur 12pm - 12:30am
Fri, Sat 12pm - 1:30am

The Exchequer is a well-regarded gastropub in a lively, but not too crowded, part of Dublin 2.

The food is locally sourced, seasonal, and sustainable, and the menu consists of delicious fresh takes on classic Irish cuisine.

The set menu is well worth checking out, and there is a good selection of beer and some interesting house versions of well-known cocktails.

The setting is relaxed and comfortable, and has a classy feel to it without being in any way pretentious, and the staff are welcoming and helpful.

By AFAR Traveler , AFAR Contributor

