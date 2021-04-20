The Escarpment Retreat & Day Spa
123 Alpine Terrace
| +61 7 5545 3300
Room with a view at The EscarpmentAnd this is just the view from the children's bedroom! I went with a group, there is one master bedroom with a luxe-y ensuite, another room with a double bed and then this one, with two singles. The whole house (the only accommodation on the property suitable for groups) is surrounded by decks with views over Mt Tamborine in every direction.
The villas for couples are very romantic - sadly, not for me this time! I was definitely happy to settle for sprawling decks and stunning views like this every morning.