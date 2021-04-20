The English Tea Room
High Tea at Brown's HotelOne thing you cannot miss out in London, is high tea. There are many hotels and restaurants that offer what we usually call 'afternoon tea'. But Brown's hotel is located in the heart of Mayfair- close to Piccadily, one of the prestige and easily accessible areas and also they are very good with last-minute bookings, which is a rare occurrence in London.
However, do not underestimate how much food will be served, the waiter politely mentioned, "replenish as many times as you'd like". This really means, you can keep on refilling again and again, as if it were an endless buffet of sandwiches and delicious desserts and of course, tea. You will be pampered with the most intricately made sandwiches and desserts and your choices won't be limited. Come here with an empty stomach and treat this as if it were a late lunch. Remember to pace yourself.
Brown's hotel has a very nice ambience, it'll make you want to stay there, sit and relax for a long while to truly enjoy and indulge in this sensational experience.