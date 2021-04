A Taste for the Shore

The culinary leading light on Auckland 's North Shore is the Engine Room. Winner of Metro Magazine's Best Upmarket Bistro, it's just a pleasant jaunt over the Auckland Harbour Bridge to find plates of goodness in an art deco setting. The food is European-inspired with a contemporary twist. The Bluenose is a special treat, and regulars come back for the twice-baked goats cheese souffle.