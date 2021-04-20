Where are you going?
The Egyptian Theatre

328 Main St, Park City, UT 84060, USA
Website
| +1 435-649-9371
Take in a Show at the Egyptian Theatre Park City Utah United States

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 7pm

First an Opera House in the late 1880s (which burned down in Park City's Great Fire of 1898), then another theater (that collapsed under the weight of heavy snow in 1922), this historic landmark was rebuilt in 1926 as the Egyptian, and has been lovingly refurbished several times since. Today, the Egyptian offers a full slate of productions, from comedy nights to dance shows to musicals to concerts by nationally touring acts (Leo Kottke and Judy Collins both performed here in the past year). It also serves as a film venue for the Sundance Film Festival every January. It's small, intimate and charming; and everyone takes advantage of wine time at intermission in the cozy lobby. Check out their very full schedule of upcoming events.
By Kristen Gould Case , AFAR Local Expert

