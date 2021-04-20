The Dutch 131 Sullivan St, New York, NY 10012, USA

NYC's Pie Master One important piece of advice if you find yourself at the Dutch, the excellent restaurant from NYC's star chef Andrew Carmellini: Save room for dessert. Carmellini describes the food at his SoHo restaurant simply as "American." What does that mean exactly? Delicious comfort foods like crispy fried chicken served with honey butter biscuits, burgers spiked with addictive secret sauce, and fried bologna (made in-house and nothing like what was in your childhood lunch box) and egg sandwiches. And of course pie. Is any dessert more American than pie? Carmellini's versions range from traditional banana cream to his creative lemon poppy meringue.



I'm usually a traditionalist, but he's converted me with his Dutch apple pie. Pictured above, this riff on an American classic swaps big chunks of apple for an appley custard that tastes like a haute version of McDonald's baked apple pie. The creamy filling is complimented by a cinnamon crumble topping. And no slice of pie is complete without ice cream. Carmellini pairs his with a scoop of homemade walnut.