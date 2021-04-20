The Duke Of Marlborough Hotel
35 The Strand, Russell 0202, New Zealand
| +64 9-403 7829
Sun - Sat 7am - 9pm
Peaceful Views over Russell HarborIn the 19th century, peaceful, sleepy Russell, in the Bay of Islands, was known as the hell hole of the Pacific—a raucous, rough whaling port. The town, and its cornerstone hotel and roadhouse must have been quite a different place back then.
Now the Duke of Marlborough is a rather more refined place; the place was taken over by new owners a few years ago, and the rooms are comfortable and well appointed, though not expensive. The restaurant serves fresh seafood and well prepared meat and produce.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Dining on Russell Harbor
The Duke of Marlborough is a comfortable place to stay, but it's also a friendly place to eat if you're exploring the Bay of Islands. Fresh seafood and friendly service. The outdoor patio is covered in the winter, and serves as a nice place to observe the bobbing boats in this sleepy seaside town.