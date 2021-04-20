The Duke Of Marlborough Hotel 35 The Strand, Russell 0202, New Zealand

More info Sun - Sat 7am - 9pm

Peaceful Views over Russell Harbor In the 19th century, peaceful, sleepy Russell, in the Bay of Islands, was known as the hell hole of the Pacific—a raucous, rough whaling port. The town, and its cornerstone hotel and roadhouse must have been quite a different place back then.



Now the Duke of Marlborough is a rather more refined place; the place was taken over by new owners a few years ago, and the rooms are comfortable and well appointed, though not expensive. The restaurant serves fresh seafood and well prepared meat and produce.