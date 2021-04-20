The Dubliner
Rådhusgata 28, 0151 Oslo, Norway
| +47 22 33 70 05
Sun, Mon 12pm - 1am
Tue - Sat 12pm - 3am
Smiling Irish Eyes in OsloFor all you Celtic spirited sprites out there, The Dubliner Folk Pub is the place for you! Irish music sessions every Tuesday, with live music from the Emerald Isle most days if the week, it’s difficult not to tap one’s feet in this joint.
The kitchen serves traditional Irish food (Irish stew or fish and chips, anyone?), and the bar is chock full of Guinness. What's not to like?