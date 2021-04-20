Where are you going?
The Dubliner

Rådhusgata 28, 0151 Oslo, Norway
| +47 22 33 70 05
Smiling Irish Eyes in Oslo Oslo Norway

Sun, Mon 12pm - 1am
Tue - Sat 12pm - 3am

For all you Celtic spirited sprites out there, The Dubliner Folk Pub is the place for you! Irish music sessions every Tuesday, with live music from the Emerald Isle most days if the week, it’s difficult not to tap one’s feet in this joint.

The kitchen serves traditional Irish food (Irish stew or fish and chips, anyone?), and the bar is chock full of Guinness. What's not to like?


By Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert

