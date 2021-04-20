The Drisco Hotel Tel Aviv

Where are you going?
Why we love it: A new twist on a historic hotel, with Ottoman-inspired design, local details, and delicious dining  

The Highlights:
- Historical details like 19th-century Templar murals and an original stone staircase
- Thoughtful design that blends Ottoman-inspired decor with local art
- Balconies in each room with sweeping views of Jaffa, Tel Aviv, and the Mediterranean

The Review:
Just outside the old city walls of Jaffa lies The Drisco, a hotel with an intriguing history that goes back to 1866, when the Ottomans ruled Palestine. As the story goes, American brothers John and George Drisco made a pilgrimage to Palestine with the aim of opening a hotel. When they ran out of funds, they sold their unfinished building to a German Templar hotelier, who turned it into a renowned property frequented by the likes of Thomas Cook and Mark Twain. By the 1960s, however, the hotel lay dormant, its storied past relegated to ancient history—that is until the The Drisco opened in 2018 following a 12-year restoration.  

Now a member of the Leading Hotels of the World, the property maintains its original German lettering over the entrance, plus painted patterns and murals from the 1860s that were uncovered in the entryway, lobby, and cellar. The 42 rooms and suites—plus a stand-alone six-room villa—boast an elegant mix of Turkish and European decor that recalls the hotel’s Ottoman and German backstory, including Turkish-style lanterns, chic velvet chairs, and Oriental rugs. Inspired details like Mark Twain books on the nightstands, minibars stocked with local snacks, and works by Israeli artists lend authenticity and character, while original wood balconies offer stunning views of the Jaffa, Tel Aviv, and the sparkling Mediterranean beyond. Come evening, guests can head to the Drisco Bar, located in the stylish lobby, or the exceptional George & John Restaurant, which mixes modern Israeli dishes with broader Mediterranean flavors.
By Devorah Lev-Tov , AFAR Contributor

