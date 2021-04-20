The Drink 228 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA

Punch in the Gut If the whole-Prohibition-era cocktail trend is starting to tire you out, well, you've got to perk up: The Drink, an East Williamsburg watering hole, serves up not shaken or stirred cocktails, but instead, big ol' bowls of punch. Mind you, these libations go beyond '70s era Tang-and-vodkas. With drinks such as the Dutch Rudder (a refreshingly acidic libation of Damrak gin, Bols genever, cherry juice, vanilla tea, lemon, spiced cranberry bitters) and the Close Haul (a pleasingly cool concoction of Damrak gin, cucumber juice, lemon, chamomile syrup, meyer lemon bitters), hazy and lazy New York summers are made just a bit more bearable. The rotating daily punches can be ordered for a reasonable $5, served in adorable-yet-twee punch glasses, or you and your first mates can go whole hog and order a $43 bowl from the standing menu, which serves ten. Each punch is crafted from fresh juices, premium spirits, house made syrups, tinctures and fresh herbs, so drink up! The naval maps decoupaged to the ceiling and various bric-a-brac tastefully adorning this nautical-haunt ensure Captain Ahab and any compass-rose-loving traveler feels at home. Besides the punch, what's The Drink's major draw? The spacious white-washed back patio, a welcome reprieve for those thirsting for some quality time set outdoors.