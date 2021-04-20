The Drake Hotel
140 E Walton Pl, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
| +1 312-787-2200
Old School LuxuryYou know you're somewhere special when your car pulls up in front of the The Drake Hotel, located right off of Michigan Ave. in downtown Chicago. A white gloved bellman opens the door and greets you in the most charming, old school way. As you step into the lobby, a humongous display of flowers anchors the lobby, a throw back to a time when hotels cared about such things. To your right is the registration desk, the same place it has always been. To your left, the Palm Lounge, which features dancing to live jazz music and fizzy cocktails on a nightly basis.
The elevator which will take you to your room is complete with a small sofa and is as old as the hotel. The rooms are nicely renovated, still retaining the old school feeling with the luxuries of modern life. If a good view is a priority to you, mention it at check-in: some rooms have magnificent views of Lake Michigan, while others merely look out over rooftops.
The service is also old school, meaning it's impeccable.