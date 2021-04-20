Where are you going?
The Dominican

Rue Léopold 9, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
Website
| +32 2 203 08 08
Brussels Trendy Hotel and Late Night Cocktail Bar Brussels Belgium
The Dominican Hotel, in central Brussels, takes its name from its home on the site of a former Dominican abbey. It’s now a luxurious hotel with an interior that contrasts its classical architecture with modern design. Rooms are tranquil, plush and comfortable and the hotel is entirely non-smoking.

You can dine in the beautiful Grand Lounge or enjoy the outdoor Court Yard Bistro on a sunny summer’s day.The trendy black and orange Lounge Bar is a Brussels favourite nightspot. Open until at least 1am, the cocktails are popular with the city’s ‘in-crowd’ as well as hotel guests.
By Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert

