Brussels Trendy Hotel and Late Night Cocktail Bar

The Dominican Hotel, in central Brussels , takes its name from its home on the site of a former Dominican abbey. It’s now a luxurious hotel with an interior that contrasts its classical architecture with modern design. Rooms are tranquil, plush and comfortable and the hotel is entirely non-smoking.You can dine in the beautiful Grand Lounge or enjoy the outdoor Court Yard Bistro on a sunny summer’s day.The trendy black and orange Lounge Bar is a Brussels favourite nightspot. Open until at least 1am, the cocktails are popular with the city’s ‘in-crowd’ as well as hotel guests.