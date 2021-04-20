The Dizz
300 West 30th Street
| +1 443-869-5864
Sun 8:30am - 11pm
Mon - Fri 10am - 11pm
Sat 9am - 11pm
"Baltimore in a Bar"The Dizz represents what I think Baltimore is: unassuming maybe a little divey on the outside; quirky, homey, and awesome on the inside. Their tagline says it all: "Baltimore in a Bar." Their homemade pub-style food is always surprisingly delicious and they feature a great selection of fresh seafood dishes.
This is a staple for my running group as we often convene here for a meal after nightly runs or after races. That'll tell you that you can go in your running clothes and it doesn't matter. For appetizers, I tend to get the seafood steam and, a recent favorite, the tuna sliders. Take your pick from their handwritten menu. You'll always find a beer that suits you: Dogfish is always on tap for the hop lovers and those who want to stay basic, Natty Boh (National Bohemian) is always there too.
I prefer the bar seating or their outside patio. In addition it's a great place to watch sporting events. For those (like me) who are fine without the sports, it's not distracting and instead adds to the local feel. Just know that if it's a big game day for a Baltimore team, you'll be watching too—which is all part of the experience.
Located in Remington (not far from Hampden and close to the Johns Hopkins campus), the Dizz is right across the street from Charm City Cakes which you might remember from Ace of Cakes. I've never had a Duff sighting there, though.