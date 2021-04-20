The Distillery Historic District Distillery District, Toronto, ON M5A, Canada

Photo by Thane Lucas

The Distillery Historic District The Distillery District, with its cobblestoned streets and Victorian-era commercial buildings, brings a little old-time romance to Toronto. After industry moved out, the area became run-down; but the extraordinary heritage architecture caught the attention of historians and developers. First, it was declared a national historic site; then the 47 buildings that made up the Gooderham & Worts Distillery were carefully restored. The resulting neighborhood possesses European allure, with a clutch of trendy boutiques, bakeries, and restaurants, along with spaces for artists and artisans. Come winter, the district hosts a holiday market, spilling over with holiday cheer.