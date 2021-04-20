Where are you going?
The Dining Room at The Residence

17 4th Ave, Houghton Estate, Johannesburg, 2198, South Africa
Website
| +27 11 853 2480
Fine Dining in a Luxury Boutique Setting Johannesburg South Africa
Whether you have your meal in the Dining Room or brought up by room service to enjoy in the comfort of your very comfortable home away from home, the food served at the Residence easily competes with that served at Johannesburg's top restaurants.

Amazing appetizers like springbok carpaccio or bacon-wrapped litchis with blue cheese sauce are merely an indicator of the things to come with marvelous mains such as ostrich filet on a bed of wasabi mash and fresh vegetables, which are complimented by decadent desserts like hand-made peanut butter ice-cream or everyone's all-time favorite, crème brûlée.
By Justin Lee , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah's Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah's Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
