The Dining Room at The Residence
17 4th Ave, Houghton Estate, Johannesburg, 2198, South Africa
| +27 11 853 2480
Fine Dining in a Luxury Boutique SettingWhether you have your meal in the Dining Room or brought up by room service to enjoy in the comfort of your very comfortable home away from home, the food served at the Residence easily competes with that served at Johannesburg's top restaurants.
Amazing appetizers like springbok carpaccio or bacon-wrapped litchis with blue cheese sauce are merely an indicator of the things to come with marvelous mains such as ostrich filet on a bed of wasabi mash and fresh vegetables, which are complimented by decadent desserts like hand-made peanut butter ice-cream or everyone's all-time favorite, crème brûlée.