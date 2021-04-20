The Days of '47 Parade and Rodeo 301 W South Temple

For Festive Families Many of SLC’s festivals and civic events cater to families. The Living Traditions Festival (May 16-18), is a celebration of traditional ethnic and folk arts presented by the SLC Arts Council, while the Utah Arts Festival is a 4-day event held the third weekend in June that draws nearly 100,000 attendees to Library and Washington Squares. Culinary masters, performing arts groups and traditional visual artists define Utah’s largest outdoor arts fest, an event with plenty to keep everyone on the family occupied. The Days of ’47 Parade and Rodeo, held July 24th, commemorates the pioneer settles of the Salt Lake Valley with a raucous Western bash and classic cowboy good times. Shine your boots and brush up on your line dancing skills.