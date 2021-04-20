The Dawson: A Perfect Mix
If you happen to come upon an enormous space on Grand in Chicago
, notice that the the inside is rustic yet cool, has ample bar space for sipping craft drinks, but also antique lighted booths all around to make it equally cozy, all while serving top tier food, then you have obviously crossed the threshold of The Dawson. This two level establishment truly does have something for everyone. We were there on a date night, happily tucked away in the corner enjoying ourselves. But at the same time a group of mustache-twirling hipsters were getting lit up on craft cocktails, all while the group of recent moms sipped away vino at another table on the side. Sounds like a recipe for disaster, but The Dawson manages to pull it off. The menu is equally eclectic, catering to carnivores and vegetarians alike if you so desire. And as for the drinks, just tell them what you want and they'll make it, it's really that simple. So if you're in the mood for something, but not exactly sure what, come here, you'll certainly find what you're looking for.