The Davis Restaurant & Bar

The Davis Downtown Revival
Being an Oregon alum and getting down to Eugene for events throughout the year, finding a way out of the old and familiar can be challenging. We love our old haunts the way we love an old Duck t-shirt. The breakout trip to Davis came on a convenience recommendation, which can be a bit sketch. The Saturday night we dropped by was pretty quiet on arrival. That made service snappy and drinks, bottomless. Our crowd was hungry and ordered an array of salads, appetizers, and mains to share. I was on my french fry research kick so a pile of those were on hand. It was all really fresh; from the caesar to the oysters. Ribs were forking tender and our risotto was fluffy and delicious. By the time we wrapped, the DJ had set up and the place was filling up with the late shift crowd. Tables were cleared and it transformed into a dance scene. Dual personality! Didn't hang around for the disco, but would come by again for the eats.