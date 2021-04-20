The David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts
1010 North Macinnes Place
| +1 813-229-7827
Photo courtesy of The David A Straz Jr Center for the Performing Arts/Faecbook
Sun 12pm - 6pm
Mon - Sat 12pm - 8pm
Five Theaters, Three Restaurants—A Jewel of a Performing Arts CenterThe Straz Center for Performing Arts is a multi-faceted jewel on the banks of the Hillsborough River in Tampa. With five theaters and a rehearsal hall ranging in size from the intimate 130-seat Simberg Playhouse to the 2,610-seat Carol Morsani Hall, the Straz offers a wide range of theater-going opportunities. Opera, symphony, chamber music, Shakespeare, Broadway musicals, children's theatre, stand up comedy, and lecture series are just a sample of the varied and rich offerings at the Straz.
In addition to the theater experience, the Straz offers three dining opportunities: Maestro's (premier table side service), Maestro's Café, and Maestro's on the River. All three restaurants operate under the auspices of the Sustainable Kitchen Initiative, which includes: a sustainable seafood program; the use of all-natural, humane meats; purchasing from a family-owned local dairy; locally sourced produce; limited chemical use in the kitchen and a food waste program.
Whether you are looking for a romantic evening of dinner and theater, a night out with friends, or a fun-filled afternoon with the kids, the Straz Theatre has something to offer.