The David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts

1010 North Macinnes Place
Website
| +1 813-229-7827
Five Theaters, Three Restaurants—A Jewel of a Performing Arts Center Tampa Florida United States

More info

Sun 12pm - 6pm
Mon - Sat 12pm - 8pm

The Straz Center for Performing Arts is a multi-faceted jewel on the banks of the Hillsborough River in Tampa. With five theaters and a rehearsal hall ranging in size from the intimate 130-seat Simberg Playhouse to the 2,610-seat Carol Morsani Hall, the Straz offers a wide range of theater-going opportunities. Opera, symphony, chamber music, Shakespeare, Broadway musicals, children's theatre, stand up comedy, and lecture series are just a sample of the varied and rich offerings at the Straz.

In addition to the theater experience, the Straz offers three dining opportunities: Maestro's (premier table side service), Maestro's Café, and Maestro's on the River. All three restaurants operate under the auspices of the Sustainable Kitchen Initiative, which includes: a sustainable seafood program; the use of all-natural, humane meats; purchasing from a family-owned local dairy; locally sourced produce; limited chemical use in the kitchen and a food waste program.

Whether you are looking for a romantic evening of dinner and theater, a night out with friends, or a fun-filled afternoon with the kids, the Straz Theatre has something to offer.

By Annette Baesel , AFAR Local Expert

