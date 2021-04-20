Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Davenport Hotel and Tower

10 South Post Street
Website
| +1 509-455-8888
Historical Spokane: The Davenport Hotel Spokane Washington United States

Historical Spokane: The Davenport Hotel

The Davenport Hotel, built in 1913, is the perfect spot to visit during a cold north western winter before their tall fireplace with a glass of brandy or blueberry tea.

Spreading from the comfortable leather chairs and couches that surround the fireplaces at either end of the long ballroom are tables where you can dine beneath the art deco architecture.
A must have appetizer is the Cougar Gold Cheese Dip - a rich baked dip perfect for a winter treat.

Another room to indulge your wintertime blues, or just to hang out and listen to some live music any time of year is the Peacock Lounge.
After gaining some liquid courage head to the second floor when you can tour the hotel's empty historic ball rooms fit for a Victorian ball.

If history was never an interest then head over to the newest edition the Davenport Tower across the street where decor is much more modern with a safari theme.
By Murissa Shalapata , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points