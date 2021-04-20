The Dairy Godmother
2310 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA 22301, USA
| +1 703-683-7767
More info
Sun, Mon 12pm - 9pm
Wed - Sat 12pm - 10pm
Just Don't Call It Ice CreamDon’t let the line snaking back and forth inside the Dairy Godmother deter you: it is worth the wait. A visit on any summer evening (and even sometimes in the winter) will find the line double-backed inside this Del Ray hot spot. Liz, the Dairy Godmother herself, has been serving up authentic Wisconsin-style custard since 2001. Her extremely popular shop features three flavors of custard daily: vanilla, chocolate and a flavor of the day (or the FOD, as it’s known in my household). Some of our favorite FOD’s include mint Oreo, caramel Heath Bar, mint chocolate chip, coffee chocolate chip, and strawberry. In addition, the shop serves a variety of baked goods (get the maple cookie—trust me), sorbets (raspberry is out of this world), homemade popsicles, a Treat of the Day served a la mode (anything with the word cobbler is a must-have) and, if you’re lucky, homemade ice cream sandwiches (the peppermint custard on chocolate wafers is amazing). Dairy Godmother rocketed to fame when President Obama visited with his daughters a few years ago on Father’s Day. The locals, though, like to boast that we’ve been going there long before it was given the 'presidential seal' of approval.
Note that the Dairy Godmother is closed on Tuesdays. It’s located a quick cab ride or bike ride away from Old Town on Del Ray’s main drag.