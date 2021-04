The D Las Vegas 301 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101, USA

Delicious, Old-School Italian Downtown The D's Italian steakhouse, Andiamo, is the number one place to go for an old-school vibe that offers five-star food -- and doesn't require going off the beaten path. Located on Fremont Street in the heart of downtown (with easy parking), Andiamo offers up antipasti to die for, including its famous spicy meatball and table-side Caesar salad. Then dig into its famous steaks.