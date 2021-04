The Crow's Nest Inn & Restaurant 4 Old West Lake Dr, Montauk, NY 11954, USA

Montauk's Finest Lakeside Dining The Crow's Nest serves Mediterranean-inspired fare in a gorgeous seaside setting, high up on a hill overlooking Lake Montauk. Come for the Dayboat Scallops with chickpeas, chanterelles and pea tendrils and Grilled Octopus with olives and mint and stay for an al fresco aperatif around the fire pit. For those who just can't bear to leave, the attached inn offers 14 stylishly renovated rooms.